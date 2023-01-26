The group’s net profit during the last quarter amounted to 2.5 billion dirhams, compared to 2.9 billion dirhams during the third quarter of 2022, which reflects conservative provisions and evaluations.

For his part, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, said: “The year 2022 witnessed the continuation of efforts to diversify and strategic expansion of the UAE and the economies of the region, which recorded their fastest economic growth in a decade. And by taking advantage of the economic conditions Positive aggregates to lay solid foundations for the future, as First Abu Dhabi Bank played a major role in the progress achieved by the UAE in advancing the path of sustainable development despite the challenges of the global economic environment, thanks to the continuation of reform and restructuring programs, high oil prices, and the recovery of non-oil economic sectors.

He added: “This year’s achievements confirm the important and continuous role of First Abu Dhabi Bank as an engine of economic growth in the region, and its record of the highest annual revenue and net profit so far. December 2022, compared to 49 fils in 2021.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “With the region moving forward towards achieving sustainability goals, and the UAE preparing to host the Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP28) in 2023, we now share the responsibility for cooperation and uniting efforts to unleash the country’s full potential to chart the features of a more sustainable and prosperous future.” For everyone, First Abu Dhabi Bank recognized the importance of these efforts, and affirmed its commitment to intensify them to contribute to the region’s transition towards clean energy sources.

He added, “I am confident in the ability of First Abu Dhabi Bank to continue its pivotal role in building solid foundations for economic prosperity and sustainable development, and we look forward to benefiting from the promising opportunities that await us as we continue the path of growth and progress.”

First Abu Dhabi Bank revenues

Total revenues amounted to 23.9 billion dirhams, an increase of 10 percent compared to the same period in 2021, as a result of an increase in net interest income by 23 percent and the gains resulting from the sale of a stake in the payments company “Magnatti”.

Operational costs amounted to 6.7 billion dirhams, an increase of 15 percent as a result of the merger of operational operations in Egypt (First Abu Dhabi Bank – Egypt). During the last quarter of 2022, some technical systems that were discontinued were written off as part of the continuous strategy for technological transformation, in addition to continuing investments

Net impairment provisions amounted to 2.8 billion dirhams, an increase of 7 percent compared to 2021, which reflects the considered provisions, which amounted to 1.1 billion dirhams during the last quarter of 2022; The annual risk cost amounted to 62 basis points during the fiscal year 2022, compared to 65 basis points for the year 2021.

Loans, advances and Islamic financing recorded 460 billion dirhams, an increase of 12 percent compared to the same period in 2021, outperforming the total banking sector average of 5.5 percent, while customer deposits amounted to 701 billion dirhams, an increase of 14 percent compared to the same period in 2021, despite Due to the rise in interest rates, current and savings account deposits increased by 3 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

The liquidity coverage rate reached 154 percent, reflecting the high liquidity rates and diversified financing sources, while the non-performing loans rate reached 3.9 percent, while the provisions coverage rate reached 98 percent. basis points compared to 2021, as a result of the bank’s ability to continuously enhance capital and continue its risk-weighted asset control initiatives

The Board of Directors of First Abu Dhabi Bank recommended a cash dividend of 52 fils per share, with a total dividend of 5.7 billion dirhams for the fiscal year 2022, compared to 49 fils per share for the year 2021.