3.5 million patients underwent a course of vaccination with a two-component drug against coronavirus “Sputnik V” in Russia. Writes about it Interfax with reference to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“The two components of Sputnik V have already received 3.5 million people,” the Foundation said.

They noted that in Europe, Russia is the leader in the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. “No other European country has yet fully vaccinated three million inhabitants,” added the RDIF.

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that in total seven million people in Russia and other countries were vaccinated with Sputnik V. In his opinion, most Russians will be vaccinated by November 2021. Immunity after the injection will last up to two years.