Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The total volume of livestock in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the past year 2020 was about 3 million 515 thousand and 281 heads of sheep, goats, camels and cows, according to the statistical report of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The report indicated that the total number of livestock holdings in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2020 reached about 25,087 holdings, most of which are concentrated in the Al Ain region, at 61.6% of the emirate’s total number of holdings, bringing the number to about 15,462 holdings, while the Abu Dhabi region accounted for 20.6% of the total holdings with a number of 5,183 holdings, then Al Dhafra region with 17.7% and 4,442 holdings.

Sheep and goats accounted for the largest percentage of the total livestock in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, bringing their number to 3 million 13 thousand and 262 heads, with a rate of 85.7% of the total volume of livestock, while the number of camel heads reached about 444 thousand and 743 heads, and the number of cows reached About 57 thousand and 276 heads.