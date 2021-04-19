Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The total volume of livestock in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the past year 2020 was about 3 million 515 thousand and 281 heads of sheep, goats, camels and cows, according to the statistical report of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The report indicated that the total number of livestock holdings in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached about 25,087 holdings in 2020, most of which are concentrated in the Al Ain region, with 61.6% of the emirate’s total holdings, bringing their number to about 15,462 holdings, while the Abu Dhabi region accounted for 20.6% of the total holdings with a number of 5,183 holdings, then Al Dhafra region with 17.7% and 4,442 holdings.

Sheep and goats accounted for the largest percentage of the total livestock in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, bringing their number to 3 million 13 thousand and 262 heads, with a rate of 85.7% of the total volume of livestock, while the number of camels reached about 444 thousand and 743 heads, and the number of cows reached About 57 thousand and 276 heads.

The statistical report sheds light on the system of veterinary services provided by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to livestock breeders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the authority provides integrated services to enhance the biosecurity system and livestock development through 2 central hospitals and 20 veterinary clinics distributed in various regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and regions. Al Dhafra, and therapeutic services and consultations are provided through specialized veterinarians, and the total number of treatment cases provided by veterinary hospitals and clinics during the year 2020 amounted to about 667 thousand and 14 treatment cases for different types of livestock, about half of which were in Al Ain region by 373 thousand 262 treatment cases, compared to 155 One thousand and 892 treatment cases in Abu Dhabi and 137 thousand and 858 treatment cases in the Al Dhafra region.