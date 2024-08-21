The Kuwait National Seismic Network of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research recorded an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale in northeastern Kuwait this evening.

The network said in a statement broadcast by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) today that the earthquake occurred at 4:46 pm today (Kuwait time) at a depth of 6 kilometers below the surface of the earth. The network explained that at 6:33 pm this evening, it detected an aftershock earthquake in the same location with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale and at the same depth.