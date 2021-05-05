Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

OAG International, a provider of airport and airline data, estimated a total Seat capacity The flights of airlines operating at the Emirates airports during the week that began on May 4 have reached 641,345 seats, compared to 619,852 seats last week, with an increase of 3.5%.

The corporation’s data, of which Etihad obtained a copy, showed that airlines in the Middle East region will operate more than 2.449 million seats this week, with a growth rate of about 3.2%, compared to the previous week, pointing out that the UAE market is acquiring more Of 24.9% of the total capacity occupied by airlines in the region as a whole.

Capacity worldwide

Globally, the Corporation reported that after a series of declines, some aviation markets witnessed a remarkable improvement this week, increasing the global capacity from 61 million and 879 thousand seats last week to 62 million and 916 thousand seats, a rate of 0.7%, after optimism towards a number of European markets to ease restrictions Traveling during the next period. According to the data, capacity increased in many regional markets this week, as the Central Asia region topped the gains by 21.2%, followed by the Eastern and Central Europe region by 7%, then the East Africa region by 5.4%, the South Latin America region by 5% and the Caribbean region by 4.8%, And Western Europe by 3.7%, and the Middle East by 3.2%. In contrast, East Asia is the lowest regional market in the world this week, with a decline of 10%, followed by South Asia, with a decrease of 4.8%.

The data indicated that global capacity is still 41% below the level it was before Covid-19.