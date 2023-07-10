The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, confirmed that the statistics and achievements of the digital channels in the authority witnessed a significant growth in 2022, compared to 2021, whether in the number of transactions and users, or in the revenues collected through them, as the volume of Transactions through digital channels amounted to 814 million transactions, compared to 676 million in 2021, a growth rate of 20%, and revenues increased by about 3.5 billion dirhams, a growth rate of 10% over the previous year, and the number of registered users with the authority increased by 30%, to reach 1.3 million users , while the number of transactions on smart applications exceeded 3.7 million transactions, an increase of 197%.

Al Tayer said that the application of the principles of flexibility in managing projects related to digital transformation contributed to achieving these positive results, by enhancing communication with departments, responding quickly to technical changes, and setting a set of ambitious goals, as more than 20 million trips were planned last year, using Public transportation through the (S’hail) application, with an increase of 174%, compared to 2021, and the number of application users increased by 73% compared to the two years.

It should be noted that the authority has various channels to provide digital services, the most important of which are: smart applications, where a number of new services and important features were launched during the year 2022, most notably the “vehicle buying and selling” service that enables customers to complete the buying or selling process without the need to attend. This service won the Emirates Innovation Award for the best innovation category for automating government procedures, and launching a package of improvements to parking services, including the parking tariff payment service through the application: (Apple Pay), and recorded more than 2.2 million transactions since its launch. The improvements also included Activating alerts to customers during the free days of parking during vacations and official holidays to raise the percentage of transparency with customers, and it provided the feature of adding vehicle ownership in the “Apple Pass” wallet, which makes it easier for customers to access the card by displaying it by default upon request.

The “Mahboub” robotic speaker, which was launched by the authority in 2018, is the first application of artificial intelligence technologies in the authority, and one of the main platforms for providing the authority’s services through various digital channels, such as smart applications, the website and the WhatsApp application, and it provides 364 services, and implemented “Mahboob” more From two million conversations during the year 2022, the most important of which are paying parking fees via WhatsApp, driving license and vehicle ownership renewal services, and requesting delivery of the new card to the customer.

• 20% increase in the volume of transactions, and 30% in the number of users of digital services.

• 197% growth in transactions on smart applications, with 3.7 million transactions.

• 20 million trips were planned through “S’hail”, with a growth of 174% in 2021.

• 2 million conversations through the automated speaker «Mahboob» last year.