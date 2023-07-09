Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, confirmed that the statistics and achievements of the digital channels in the authority witnessed a significant growth in 2022, compared to 2021, whether in the number of transactions and users or in the revenues collected through them, as the volume of transactions through digital channels reached 814 million transactions, compared to 676 million transactions in 2021, a growth rate of 20%, and the volume of revenue increased by about 3.5 billion dirhams, a growth rate of 10% over last year, and the number of registered users with the authority increased by 30%, to reach 1.3 million users, while it exceeded The number of transactions on smart applications is 3.7 million transactions, an increase of 197%.

Al Tayer said: The authority proceeds in the implementation of digital transformation projects, from the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), in improving the quality of life in the emirate, enhancing its global competitiveness, and providing multiple options. For residents, to make Dubai the best city for life in the world, as well as the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world, and to promote the digital transformation process in the emirate.

He added: The Roads and Transport Authority is continuing to translate the vision of the wise leadership, by transforming Dubai into a smart city, employing modern and advanced technologies to provide services with high quality, and making it the best smart city in road and transportation systems in the world, and achieving its vision of global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility. And to provide safe and easy transportation through the development of a system, road services, and innovative and sustainable transportation.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer stressed that applying the principles of flexibility in managing projects related to digital transformation contributed to achieving these positive results by enhancing communication with departments, responding quickly to technical changes, and setting a set of ambitious goals, as more than 20 million trips were planned last year using Public transportation through the (S’hail) application, with an increase of 174% compared to 2021, and the number of application users increased by 73% compared to the two years.

digital channels

It should be noted that the Roads and Transport Authority has different channels to provide digital services, the most important of which are: smart applications, where a number of new services and important features were launched during the year 2022, most notably the “vehicle buying and selling” service, which enables customers to complete the buying or selling process without the need for personal presence. This service won the Emirates Innovation Award in the category of best innovation for automating government procedures, and launching a package of improvements to parking services, including the service of paying parking tariffs through the application: (Apple Pay), and recorded more than 2.2 million transactions since its launch, and the improvements also included activating alerts for customers During the free parking days during vacations and public holidays, to increase transparency with customers, the authority provided the feature of adding vehicle ownership in the “Apple Pass” wallet, which makes it easier for customers to access the card by displaying it by default upon request.

“Lovely” robotic speaker

Mahboub, which was launched by the authority in 2018, is the first application of artificial intelligence technologies in the authority, and one of the main platforms for providing the authority’s services through various digital channels such as smart applications, the website and the WhatsApp application. During the year 2022, the most important of which is paying parking fees via WhatsApp, which allows users to save on the cost of a text message, and services for renewing driver’s license and vehicle ownership, through which it is possible to request delivery of the new card to customers.

The Roads and Transport Authority is keen to continuously develop its digital channels through development plans and important projects such as the unified RTA application project, through which the authority’s services will be provided through a single application, and the smart kiosk hardware upgrade project, through which 26 services will be provided through 30 smart kiosk devices. In addition to the plan to develop the beloved robotic speaker, using generative artificial intelligence techniques.