Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The value of trading in the local stock markets jumped to more than 3.4 billion dirhams during three sessions, as shown by the daily monitoring of transactions, amid the continued flow of liquidity of local and foreign portfolios on the trading halls.

During yesterday’s session, the improvement in performance continued, and the general indicators in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai financial markets succeeded in closing the green square with the support of the continuous consolidation operations on the shares of a segment of the leading stocks.

The general index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market rose by 0.12%, closing at 5662 points, while the general index of the Dubai Financial Market reached the level of 2647 points, an increase of 0.15% compared to the previous day.

The shares of First Abu Dhabi Bank and Aldar Real Estate Company continued to acquire the largest share of trading liquidity, as the value of deals concluded on the first amounted to about 276 million dirhams, while the second reached almost 270 million dirhams. The total value of liquidity traded in the capital market exceeded one billion dirhams, while the number of traded shares reached 172 million shares executed through 3284 deals.

On the level of movement in the Dubai Financial Market, “Emaar” rose, which rose to 3.84 dirhams, to lead the activity in the market, along with Emirates NBD, which closed at 11.60 dirhams, and Air Arabia, 1.24 dirhams.

The value of trading on the Dubai Financial Market reached 182 million dirhams, and the number of traded shares was 131 million, executed through 2828 transactions.