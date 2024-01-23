Real estate transactions in the Dubai Land Department today amounted to more than 3.4 billion dirhams, as the department witnessed the recording of 510 sales worth 1.36 billion dirhams, including 64 sales of land worth 411.67 million dirhams and 446 sales of apartments and villas worth 949.04 million dirhams.

The most important land sales were worth 32.23 million dirhams in the Palm Jebel Ali area, followed by a sale worth 29.06 million dirhams in the first Nad Al Sheba area, followed by a sale worth 24.22 million dirhams in the first Nad Al Sheba area.

The Hind City region topped the 4 regions in terms of the number of sales, recording 29 sales worth 65.57 million dirhams, followed by Al Habiyah 5, recording 8 sales worth 30.53 million dirhams, and a third in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, recording 4 sales worth 60.62 million dirhams.

Regarding the most important sales of apartments and villas, a sale worth 44 million dirhams was in the Palm Jumeirah area as the most important sale, followed by a sale worth 31 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area, and finally a sale worth 22 million dirhams in the first Ras Al Khor Industrial Zone.

The Business Bay area topped the regions in terms of the number of apartment and villa sales, recording 65 sales, worth 143.51 million dirhams, followed by Al Barsha South Fourth, recording 43 sales, worth 45.84 million dirhams, and third in Dubai Marina, recording 34 sales, worth 81.45 million dirhams.

The mortgages recorded a value of 1.95 billion dirhams, including 22 land mortgages worth 236.22 million dirhams and 188 mortgages on villas and apartments worth 1.71 billion dirhams, the most important of which was in the First Trade Center area worth 900 million dirhams and another in the Al Quoz Fourth area worth 140 million dirhams.

As for the donations, it witnessed the registration of 30 donations worth 165.56 million dirhams, the most important of which was in the Palm Jumeirah area with a value of 50.31 million dirhams and another in the Al Habiyah II area with a value of 33 million dirhams.