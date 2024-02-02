3.35 doctors per 1000 population in Dubai

The annual statistical report of the Dubai Health Authority revealed that the number of doctors in the emirate reached 3.35 doctors per 1,000 residents, “which reflects the development of health service performance indicators in the emirate and the health sector’s ability to provide the best services to the population.”

The report, which was issued recently, said that the rate of doctors per 1,000 people of the population increased during the year 2022, compared to 2021, to reach 3.35 doctors. The index of the rate of dentists per 1,000 population also developed from 0.87 dentists in 2021 to 1.02 dentists per 1,000 population in 2022, and the rate of nurses per 1,000 population increased, from 5.72 nurses in 2021 to 6.11 nurses per 1,000 population in 2022.

According to the report, “Considering the rate of hospital beds per 1,000 population, which is considered one of the important indicators in measuring the extent of the health care system’s ability to accommodate patients in different countries, it has been proven that it decreased from 1.85 beds per 1,000 population in 2021 to reach 1.83 beds per 1,000 population. 1000 population in 2022.

As a result of the decrease in the number of beds in Dubai, the ratio of doctors per family increased from 1.68 in 2021 to reach 1.83 in 2022, and the ratio of nurses per family increased from 3.1 in 2021 to reach 3.35 in 2022.

Regarding the bed occupancy rate, which is used as a measure of hospitals’ ability to operate safely and effectively, it decreased clearly from 52.99% in 2021 to 44.73% in 2022, as a result of the large increase in the number of new beds, noting that the optimal bed occupancy rate, which indicates… The optimal and effective utilization of hospital beds is 75%, which means that hospitals in Dubai are able to accommodate a larger number of patients.

Regarding the results of the annual hospital discharge rate per 100,000 population, which indicates the efficiency of the health system in the emirate, it decreased from 11,376 in 2021 to 10,430 discharges per 100,000 population in 2022.

As a result of this change, the rate of days of hospital care per 1,000 population decreased from 356.97 in 2021 to 298.24 in 2022.

