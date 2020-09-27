Coronavirus: Corona virus has wreaked havoc all over the world. Corona is not taking the name of stopping the growing pace of the infected. The death toll from the virus has reached 1 million. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 93 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 2 lakh 33 thousand patients have been cured. However 5 thousand 297 people lost their lives too.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-three million people have been infected corona worldwide so far. Out of this, 9 lakh 98 thousand (3.02%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 44 lakh (74%) patients have been cured. There are more than 76 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 72 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 43 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 25 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

India : Case – 5,990,513, Death – 94,533

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 24 countries

In 24 countries of the world, the number of corona infections has crossed 2 lakh. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

