“Most likely,” said Joachim Löw on Tuesday evening, “victories help.” Whether this is due to a change of heart or just a new language regulation – in any case, it was important for the national coach to emphasize what was not taken for granted for a long time before the Nations -League game against Switzerland.

In the 90 minutes that followed, however, it became clear once again how difficult it is for the German national soccer team to win this fall of dissatisfaction. And while the problems recently showed up on the surface in the form of playful tours, this time it was the other way around. The Germans fell behind, 0: 2 it was even said by Mario Gavranovic (5th minute) and Remo Freuler (26th). After Timo Werner (28th) and Kai Havertz (55th) had equalized, Gavranovic Löw’s team threw back one more time (57th). Serge Gnabry (60th) scored to make it 3: 3.

Even if the German team showed morale and wanted to force victory, they could not prevent another mood damper. Too much is lacking at the moment, and that, it should be added, is fairly independent of Löw’s tactical measures. So the question is what kind of better games and results still have to happen after the national coach had expressly announced actions for the October international matches.

The biggest problem on Tuesday evening, however, was – once again – the vulnerability on the defensive, and given the low selection of personnel, this is a worrying prospect for the national coach and his team with a view to the EM next year. It will continue in November, then at the Leipzig location with the test against the Czech Republic and the second leg against the Ukraine, followed by the end of the year in Spain.

After the bumpy 2-1 win in Ukraine, Löw demanded more precision and speed – and the “courage to set the right offensive accents”. The line-up promised fresh Sturm und Drang: in addition to Gnabry, Havertz and Werner also started this time, while Draxler was sitting on the bench. The offensive plus was also the result of a return to the back four. The debate about it had been an accompanying noise for some time that had recently swelled noticeably again. After all, not only experts but also some players were wondering why Löw bet on a three or five-man chain against a limited opponent like the Ukraine, in which an offensive man is lost for his own team. The national coach justified this with the expansion of the repertoire with a view to the EM, but at the same time he did not want to let the strategic difference grow into a veritable system question – it was important in all formations to create the necessary space for the game forward.

There was some truth in that on Tuesday – just different from what Löw could be right. At first, the additional offensive man did not help much because the bulky Swiss, who had already made life difficult for the Germans a month ago in the 1-1 draw in the first leg, were determined to block off all the rudimentary free spaces. And because Löw’s team remained vulnerable defensively, it was quickly 0: 1. Actually, the situation was already resolved after a corner kick, but Freuler headed the ball back into the penalty area, where Gavranovic had snuck past the defenders playing offside.

It was by far not the last serious case of lack of concentration for the Germans, after a quarter of an hour goalkeeper Neuer produced a stick mistake that Seferovic could have used to make it 2-0. That took care of it, even if the Germans were better at it, Freuler. The starting point was a bad pass from Kroos, the ball came to Freuler via Seferovic, who overcame Neuer with a fine lob.



Unfortunate figure: Rüdiger does gymnastics on the goal line, but cannot prevent the 0-2.

Image: dpa





0: 2 – that was a threatening situation to which Löw responded with an astonishingly subtle request to continue. He was glad that Werner found a better answer shortly afterwards and, after Havertz won the ball, single-mindedly snaked through the Swiss defense. Still – it wasn’t enough what the Germans showed before the break. Kroos collected ball contacts in his 100th international match, but without achieving much effect, a shot in the 44th minute caused the net to fidget from outside. If there was a dynamic, it came from Kimmich and Goretzka from the center, but the potential buyers in the front line were well shaded by the Swiss defense – in a row of three. A constant threat was the susceptibility when the German back four had to deal directly with their opponents – regardless of whether Gosens and Klostermann were outside or Rüdiger and Ginter were in the center.

The second half started encouragingly for the Germans (49th) with a goal from Havertz on the post, and it was no coincidence that the irresistible mix of speed and technique, which was worth € 100 million for Chelsea, equalized shortly afterwards. It was now a wild game in which Gavranovic first exploited another mess on the German defensive before Gnabry elegantly equalized with a heel. With all their efforts, the Germans did not want to achieve another hit.