D.he TSG 1899 Hoffenheim lost an excellent starting position on their knockout debut in the European Cup. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß’s team didn’t get past 3: 3 (3: 1) against outsiders Molde FK on Thursday evening despite two goals from Munas Dabbur (8th and 28th minute), a seemingly reassuring lead and clear superiority. In the second round first leg of the Europa League, which was held in Villarreal, Spain due to Corona travel restrictions, Christoph Baumgartner (45th + 3) also met for the Kraichgauer, but that was not enough.

Martin Ellingsen (41st), Eirik Ulland-Andersen (70th) and David Datro Fofana (74th) scored the goals for the furiously fighting Norwegians. For Dabbur, who was a replacement for the missing Andrej Kramaric in the star eleven, it was his Europa League goals 23 and 24. In the current season, the Knipser, who also missed a penalty (63), recorded internationally (six Hits) a better yield than in the league (three). The second leg will take place next Thursday in Sinsheim (6:55 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League and at DAZN).

“The fact that we conceded three goals is disappointing. That we only score three goals is also disappointing, ”said a visibly bent Hoeness on TV station Nitro. “I’m very, very angry about how it went. We play a good game for long stretches and don’t reward ourselves at the end of the day. “

Dabbur hits twice

From the first minute, the Hoeneß-Elf, who had to do without defender Stefan Posch, who tested positive for the coronavirus, confirmed the strong impression of the preliminary round with five wins and one draw. The second striker Ihlas Bebou had several chances, but failed again and again. Dabbur’s first goal was initially withdrawn because of an alleged offside position. But because the video evidence is also used in the knockout round, France’s referee Stéphanie Frappart was able to correct the decision after a good two minutes of examination.

The Kraichgauer continued to play powerfully and rewarded themselves. Moldes keeper Andreas Linde initially thwarted several top-class players, but then had no chance against a header from Dabbur after substitute Pavel Kaderabek had presented him. Until the break, TSG slacked off a bit and was punished with the connecting goal according to a standard.

After Baumgartner’s 3-1, TSG pressed on a fourth goal – Dabbur actually completed the third time, but this time Frappart whistled the goal back after the video referee pointed out. Shortly afterwards, the Israeli also missed a penalty, which the towering Linde parried again. Then the game tipped over and the Norwegians, who were completely defeated for a long time, equalized within a few minutes.