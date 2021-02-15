E.t had passed two minutes of the game, you could see something in the soccer arena in Munich that you could see very seldom there this season, perhaps never before: Robert Lewandowski passed the ball to Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. The second FC Bayern center forward is actually only used when the first one needs a break. On Monday evening, their trainer Hansi Flick put them together for once – and had to watch his plan go wrong.

Nine minutes of the game had passed, and you could see something in the arena that you could see over and over again this season: Bayern were 1-0 down. In his first game for Arminia Bielefeld, Michel Vlap escaped the defenders in the penalty area and shot the ball firmly past Manuel Neuer. They even had to concede the second goal from Amos Pieper before the break (37th) and then even the third from Christian Gebauer (49th).

As in many Bundesliga games, Bayern caught up with the gap on Monday evening. But after goals from Robert Lewandowski (48th), Corentin Tolisso (57th) and Alphonso Davies (69th) it was no longer enough for the win. In the end, the Bielefeld team was able to adorn themselves with a 3: 3 due to a courageous appearance in Munich – and with a new nickname: World Cup winner almost winner.

Bielefeld brings Bayern back

Even by FC Bayern standards, there has been an astonishing amount of discussion about FC Bayern since the most important German football club took off for the Club World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago – and after that, many see it, not back on the ground is. The discussions began with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Supervisory Board Uli Hoeneß commenting on the denied take-off permission at Berlin Airport in words and tones as if it were a state affair.

In the midst of a pandemic in which many people fear the essentials of life. The discussions then ended for the time being with the actually cautious and circumspect Hansi Flick, the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach, who, according to his own statement on the Internet, is “a wave of hate (…) with death threats”, as “so-called experts”. On Monday evening there was an occasion that was suitable for bringing Bayern back onto the pitch: a Bundesliga game against Bielefeld.



It can not only be explained with the exhausting Club World Cup week, why Flick started next to Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr, also rarely in the starting line-up, from the beginning. Before the Qatar trip, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez (both Covid-19) were out. In Qatar, Thomas Müller (Covid-19), Jérôme Boateng (private bereavement) and Serge Gnabry (torn muscle) joined them. After the trip to Qatar, Douglas Costa (hairline crack in the right metatarsal bone) was also caught in training. Flick lacked the alternatives.