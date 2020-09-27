Of the Chelsea FC won 3: 3 at West Bromwich on the third day of the Premier League after a 3-0 defeat. Newcomer Thiago Silva hadn’t shown a good performance.
Gates: 1: 0 Robinson (4th), 2: 0 Robinson (25th), 3: 0 Bartley (28th), 3: 1 Mount (55th), 3: 2 Hudson-Odoi (70th), 3: 3 Abraham (90th + 3)
Chelsea brought Thiago Silva – as well as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz – from the start, but the newly appointed captain should show adjustment problems. West Brom was freezing in front of goal and took the lead after four minutes through Callum Robinson.
Chelsea subsequently had the game under control, but Thiago Silva helped the hosts to the next goal. In the 25th minute, the Brazilian spoiled the ball and again Robinson thanked him. Just three minutes later, Kyle Bartley, left alone after a corner, scored the third goal for West Brom – there was no sign of security in the defense at Chelsea. With the high deficit, the break also went.
But in the second half Chelsea came up again early when Mason Mount fired a wonderful long-range shot to make it 1: 3 (55.) Only 15 minutes later it was 2: 3 when Hudson-Odoi at the end of a great combination with Werner and Havertz placed.
Shortly afterwards, the unlucky fellow Thiago Silva had to leave the field when he was substituted for Giroud. Lampard went on full offensive and was rewarded for it. In stoppage time, Tammy Abraham was able to win the acclaimed 3: 3 and thus help Chelsea to a remarkable comeback.
This enabled the Blues to avert a false start in the league and are still okay with four points after three games.
Leave a Reply