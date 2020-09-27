Chelsea subsequently had the game under control, but Thiago Silva helped the hosts to the next goal. In the 25th minute, the Brazilian spoiled the ball and again Robinson thanked him. Just three minutes later, Kyle Bartley, left alone after a corner, scored the third goal for West Brom – there was no sign of security in the defense at Chelsea. With the high deficit, the break also went.

Shortly afterwards, the unlucky fellow Thiago Silva had to leave the field when he was substituted for Giroud. Lampard went on full offensive and was rewarded for it. In stoppage time, Tammy Abraham was able to win the acclaimed 3: 3 and thus help Chelsea to a remarkable comeback.