Udine – A 3.2 magnitude quake was recorded at 21.17 yesterday, 1 November, in Friuli, with its epicenter near Torreano (Udine), in the Cividale area. According to the findings of the Civil protection of Friuli Venezia Giuliathe quake occurred at a depth of about 8 km.

The earthquake was felt distinctly by the population, even in Udine. “At the moment – writes on social media the Municipal Group of Civil Protection of Cividale del Friuli – no reports of problems have been received: in any case, teams of our valuable volunteers are leaving for a quick visual check of the strategic infrastructures “.