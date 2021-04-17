Vhe days after losing the Champions League in Paris, FC Bayern Munich has made at least the ninth German championship in a row as good as clear. Bayern won the top Bundesliga game on Saturday at third place VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 (3-1) and five game days before the end of the season they are again seven points ahead of their rivals RB Leipzig.

Regardless of the big problems between coach Hansi Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and despite the failures of several top players, the series champion made a strong, only defensive, sometimes negligent appearance. The fact that the injuries of Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka and the corona infection of Serge Gnabry were hardly significant other than in the Champions League was mainly due to one player.

The outstanding and only 18-year-old Jamal Musiala scored 1-0 in the 15th minute and only two minutes after Wout Weghorst (35th) made it 3-1 (37th) after the Wolfsburg connecting goal. The second Munich goal came from Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (24th) after a mistake by VfL keeper Koen Casteels. After the break, the now much more concentrated “wolves” made it exciting again through Maximilian Philipp (54th).

“I don’t have to answer”

Contrary to what was hoped for in Leipzig, the physically strong Wolfsburg for so long this season were no help in the title race on Saturday. Because only one week after the 3: 4 at Eintracht Frankfurt, the statistically second-best defensive in the league before Bayern again showed unusually large weaknesses.

Before the 0: 1, Alphonso Davies and Musiala danced four Wolfsburgs in the penalty area without being significantly disturbed. Above all, the 0: 2 “can be solved better, Koen knows that”, said sports director Marcel Schäfer in the Sky half-time interview. And in front of Bayern’s third goal, no one was paying attention to Musiala in the penalty area, which also gave the flank giver Thomas Müller the opportunity to make up for his two-minute error before the 2-1 draw.



Even if he conceded two goals, Manuel Neuer has reason to be happy.

Image: EPA





“If you want to survive against a team like Bayern Munich, you have to be wide awake at every moment,” said Schäfer. But that was his team only in the second round and therefore too late. Weghorst (66th) and Jerome Roussillon (84th) even gave chances to 3: 3. The Champions League rival Borussia Dortmund, who were eleven points away two weeks ago, threatens to come close to VfL by as much as five points against Werder Bremen on Sunday and will then be a guest at the Volkswagen Arena next Saturday.

Bayern will not care who follows them into the Champions League next season. They have too many problems of their own for that at the moment. The question of whether Flick will stay in Munich or perhaps become national coach was also a constant issue in Wolfsburg. “I don’t have to answer that,” said the 56-year-old at Sky when asked whether he would announce a decision after winning the championship.

“We have an incredibly important week with three games ahead of us.” Assuming two wins against Bayer Leverkusen (Tuesday) and Mainz 05 (Saturday), the title win could be perfect next weekend if the Leipzig team won a second one this English week Should fail.

The fact that Bayern’s victory in Wolfsburg was once again in danger was due to the increased performance of VfL and above all to the FCB’s usury of opportunities. A third Musiala goal was only prevented in the 51st minute by Maxence Lacroix on the goal line. And Leroy Sané alone missed four good opportunities in this game (26./31./33./56.).