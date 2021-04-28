HSV, Kiel and front runner Bochum failed, Greuther Fürth took the chance. The second in the second division made the victory against SVS clear late, but is now six points ahead of third place.

D.he SpVgg Greuther Fürth continues on course for the Bundesliga. The Franconians won the catch-up game against SV Sandhausen after 3: 2 (1: 1) back and consolidated second place in the second Bundesliga. The lead over Hamburger SV on the relegation place is already six points more in a completed game.

Branimir Hrgota (86th minute) and an own goal by Alexander Schirow (77th) secured Fürth victory in the closing stages. The hosts took an early lead through the first professional goal by Hans Nunoo Sarpei, nephew of former Bundesliga professional Hans Sarpei (6th). Daniel Keita-Ruel (36th / 52nd) took care of the SVS’s leadership in the meantime.

“The boys are living their dream. We still need seven points, then it can work, “said Fürth’s sports director Rachid Azzouzi at Sky:” We are proud of the boys. Emotionality, character – that’s what sets the team apart. “

Fürth started three days after the defeat at FC St. Pauli (1: 2), but had luck on his side: An unplaced shot from Sarpei from 25 meters let goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino pass. On the other side, the equalization was recognized according to the TV pictures, although Sandhausen’s Tim Kister had blocked the Fürth goalkeeper Sascha Burchert in the process and also got the ball by the hand.

After the break, Keita-Ruel even scored his second goal before Schirow overcame his own goalkeeper and Hrgota even scored 3-2. Sandhausen convinced after the successes against HSV (2: 1) and Hanover (4: 2) in the third game after the Corona break, but in the end came out empty-handed. The lead on the relegation place to the third division is still one point.