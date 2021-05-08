E.Actually, it wasn’t much about RB Leipzig in this game in Dortmund, which they lost 3-2 in the end. But in the last half hour they enjoyed the torment they could inflict on BVB. Borussia Dortmund had led 2-0 in the meantime, had given up the lead before Jadon Sancho scored the precious winning goal in the 87th minute.

And by the way, after this defeat of the runner-up in the table, FC Bayern was also mathematically determined as the German champions. But that hardly moved anyone in Dortmund, where Leipzig’s Hee-Chan Hwang had the first chance in a lively early phase. BVB goalkeeper Marwin Hitz held the shot from close range with his foot (3rd).

The Dortmunders were lucky, and this early wake-up call was followed by some brilliant minutes by Marco Reus. At first, a dangerous shot by the Dortmund captain got stuck on a Leipzig defensive leg (4th) before it hit the early Dortmund lead (7th). Before his strong shot under the crossbar, he had let the ball pass through to Thorgan Hazard with a body deception, who then became the template provider for the goal from Reus.

Bürki has to replace Hitz

Julian Nagelsmann at the Leipziger Bank wrinkled his forehead, although the approach to this game against the background of the cup final against the same opponent on Thursday was not that easy for the Leipziger. On the one hand, it is clear that this Bundesliga duel would be less relevant because the Bundesliga is no longer about much for RB.

On the other hand, the duel in Dortmund “has a general meaning for Thursday because both teams get a feeling for Thursday after this game,” Nagelsmann said before kick-off. Under no circumstances did he want to travel to Berlin for the final with a defeat in his bones.

So the people of Leipzig resisted. But the Dortmunders defended a little more devotedly. However, they suffered from the failure of Erling Haaland, the attacker was still not operational after his horse kiss from the game in Wolfsburg two weeks earlier. As in the 5-0 semi-final against Kiel, Thorgan Hazard played in the forefront and the Belgian is a reliable team player. However, he was hardly a threat to the goal. Reus (27th), Hazard (32nd), Sancho (37th) and Raphael Guerreiro (39th) came to deals before the break, while RB kept getting stuck on Dortmund’s defense.

Dortmund’s willingness to go a long way in defending was the key to the halftime lead, which, however, was clouded by a knee injury suffered by goalkeeper Hitz. In the second half, Roman Bürki played in the Dortmund goal, who immediately had to keep a dangerous shot from Marcel Sabitzer (47th), but as in the first half, Dortmund scored the first goal. After a lateral shift, Sancho got the ball, who took the German international Lukas Klostermann out of the game with a simple hook and shot flat into the far corner (51.).

Klostermann apparently did not want to let that sit on him, he replied with a header goal after a corner from Emil Forsberg to 2-1 (63rd). Now Leipzig was suddenly more alert, more energetic, BVB trembled, whereupon Mats Hummels let Hwang take him out of the game far too easily in a duel. Three seconds later, Olmo scored 2-2 from ten meters (77th). But three minutes before the end, Sancho crowned a good attack with the 3-2 (87th).

The Dortmund team is underlining their ambitions to participate in the upcoming Champions League season, and the pressure on their competitors from Wolfsburg and Frankfurt is growing. For the club management and perhaps some of the players, this season goal is likely to be even more important than the title in the DFB Cup, which will be on next Thursday. And in the Bundesliga, Dortmund will be in fourth place ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, at least until Sunday.