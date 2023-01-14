3.17 pm – Attack on the train: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, January 14, 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 airs 3.17 pm – Attack on the train (original title: The 15:17 to Paris), 2018 film directed by Clint Eastwood and based on the autobiography The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos. The film tells the story of the terrorist attack on the Thalys train on August 21, 2015 and how it was foiled by Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos, who play themselves in the film. All the information below.

Plot

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world – through the media – learned that in the afternoon of the same day there had been an attempted terrorist attack on Thalys train 9364, traveling from Amsterdam to Paris, which was thwarted by three brave young Americans, two of them military, who were on vacation in Europe: Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos.

The film 3.17 pm – Attack on the train traces the lives of these three friends, from the problems they had at school, to the search for their place in the world (with Spencer physically training to be admitted into the military and Alek going in Germany), to their desire to travel to Europe (visiting Rome, Venice, Amsterdam and Paris), to the series of unfortunate events that preceded the attack.

During that harrowing experience their friendship never wavered, becoming their most powerful weapon, which allowed them to save the lives of over 500 passengers on board. Together, the three manage to immobilize the attacker, the Moroccan Ayoub El-Khazzani, who was armed with an assault rifle and intended to shoot the passengers, and to monitor the health conditions of Mark Moogalian, a passenger who he attempted to intervene and was seriously injured by a pistol shot fired by the bomber. Thanks to their gesture they will receive the Legion of Honor, the highest French decoration, from the hands of the then president François Hollande.

3.17 pm – Attack on the train: the cast

But what is the complete cast of 3.17 pm – Attack on the train? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Spencer Stone: Himself

Anthony Sadler: Himself

Alek Skarlatos: Himself

Judy GreerJoyce Eskel

Jenna Fischer as Heidi Skarlatos

Heidi Sulzman: Military Nursing Teacher

Thomas Lennon: school principal

PJ ByrneMr Henry

Sinqua Walls: Marine

Ray Corasani as Ayoub El-Khazzani

Tony Hale: Gym teacher

Jaleel WhiteGarrett Walden

Streaming and TV

Where to see 3.17 pm – Attack on the train on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 21 May 2020 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the film in live streaming on Mediaset Play.it.