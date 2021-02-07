PIn a professional and cold-blooded manner, Frankfurt’s Eintracht Frankfurt has continued its unstoppable ascent to a top Bundesliga team. The fourth in the table confirmed his “run” on Sunday with a 3-1 win at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with goals from Kostic (15th minute), Ndicka (62nd) and striker Silva (64th).

With the victory in Sinsheim, the self-confident Hessians expanded the series of their unbeaten games to nine with the booty of 23 points. The team of coach Adi Hütter (“we belong to the top teams”), which is heading for the Champions League, remains the most successful Bundesliga collective in recent weeks.

With good timing and skillful freewheeling behavior, the Frankfurt team secured control of the first half early on. That didn’t look spectacular, but it was the basis for being able to strike with focus at the right moment. It came after a quarter of an hour when the Hoffenheim team forgot their own security measures for a moment after a corner kick and the Hessians were able to capitalize on it.

Frankfurt keeps calm

Their two playmakers Kamada and Younes put left winger Kostic in the position of being able to dare a powerful conclusion – especially since his Serbian friend and guardian, former Eintracht professional Gacinovic, who was replaced against Kaderabek at the break, was not there in this scene. Kostic used his space and scored the 1-0, his second goal of the season, with a powerful diagonal flat shot from a tight angle. After that, Eintracht decided to keep the Hoffenheimers, who had been defeated in six Bundesliga games each time under coach Hütter, in check. TSG had no chance of scoring in the first 45 minutes.

It may be that one or the other Frankfurt resident drew the wrong conclusions from this at short notice. In any case, Hasebe and Hinteregger let Bebou, who came in the second half instead of Baumgartner, dance the ball out of the net, as cold-blooded as Kostic in the 1-0 to equalize 1: 1 after his solo. First opportunity, first hit: The Kraichgauer had registered for this game at eye level. And how! Belfodil had the chance to make it 2-1 a little later when he shot past the ball after another remarkable attack (52nd).

And the harmony? Waited calmly for her next opportunity and did not allow herself to be drawn out of the reserve without ado. It paid off when Ndicka headed Kostic’s free kick from fifteen meters to make it 2-1 and the Frankfurt team hit again when Silva headed the perfect cross from the outstanding Kostic to his seventeenth goal of the season. For Hoffenheim it was a setback, from which the table twelfth did not recover.