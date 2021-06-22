A.Thanks in part to a magic goal by Luka Modric, Croatia made it to the round of 16 of the European Football Championship and extended the Scottish preliminary round curse. After the former world footballer had a wonderful kick to the lead, the 2018 World Cup runner-up won 3: 1 (1: 1) in the last group game between both teams in Group D on Tuesday evening in Glasgow. “My goal means a lot to me. I’m happy that I helped the team, but the important thing is that the whole team played well, ”said Modric.

Both of them needed a win to get through to the last 16. Nikola Vlasic (17th), Modric (62nd) and Ivan Perisic (77th) made sure that Scotland still has to wait for the first entry into the knockout round at a major tournament. The first Scottish tournament goal by Callum McGregor (42nd) was too little.

Croatia’s national coach Zlatko Dalic reacted to the disappointing 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. So Josip Brekalo from VfL Wolfsburg and the former Frankfurt Ante Rebic had to come on the bench, goalscorer Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic. Marcelo Brozovic, who came on late against the Czech Republic, started in midfield, but Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric stayed outside. Josip Juranovic started in the back right instead of Sime Vrsaljko.

Surprising tour of Croatia

At the co-host, Stuart Armstrong replaced shooting star Billy Gilmour after his positive corona test. The case had worried the Croatians in advance. Around 12,000 spectators in Hampden Park created a remarkable atmosphere before the kick-off, which was appropriate to the importance of the game. The enthusiasm among the singing fans was noticeable after the 0-0 win at arch rivals England.

A dangerous cross from John McGinn provided hope for Scotland’s first goal in the tournament for the first time (6th), while Ché Adams missed the goal from distance (9th). The home side played single-mindedly towards the front, but sealed off from the center line towards the rear.

The Croatians, directed by Real-Star Modric, took the lead rather surprisingly: Perisic prevailed in the header duel, Vlasic made use of his storage with a low shot. Modric failed shortly afterwards to goalkeeper David Marshall (22nd). The briefly disillusioned Scots reported back with a chance for McGinn (24th).

But with the lead in the back, the clever Croatians increasingly controlled the ball and opponents. Only with mistakes they occasionally brought the Scots into play – as before the 1-1: Domagoj Vida cleared right in front of McGregor’s feet, who shot in flat from 17 meters.

Under the pressure of having to win, the Croatians stepped up their efforts after the break. After a sugar pass from Modric, Perisic keeper Marshall shot, but was almost offside anyway (56th). On the other side, a cross from McGinn brought the greatest danger (59th). With commitment and physique, the Scots tried to make up for the football disadvantages – but they were just amazed spectators when the wonderful outside instep of the 35-year-old Modric from the edge of the penalty area.

The captain also initiated the decision with a corner kick, the header from former Bundesliga professional Perisic fit perfectly and even gave the Croatians the leap to second place in the group. So it goes on Monday (6 p.m.) in Copenhagen against the runner-up in Group E.