Coronavirus: The number of corona virus cases is still increasing rapidly around the world. So far, over 360 million people are suffering from infection while 10.53 lakh people have lost their lives. In the last 24 hours, 3.05 lakh cases have been reported while 5446 people have died due to this dangerous disease. In the last 24 hours, after India and America, Brazil, Argentina, England, Spain and Russia have reported the most corona cases. At the same time, the most death has occurred in India. In the case of the most affected countries, India comes second.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-six million people have been infected corona worldwide so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 53 thousand (2.92%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 71 lakh (75%) patients have been cured. There are more than 78 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 77 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 38 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 30 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,717,991, Death- 215,735

India : Case- 6,754,179, Death- 104,591

Brazil : Case- 4,970,953, Death- 147,571

Russia : Case- 1,237,504, Death- 21,663

Colombia : Case- 869,808, Death- 27,017

Spain : Case- 865,631, Death- 32,486

Peru : Case- 832,929, Death- 32,914

Argentina : Case- 824,468, Death- 21,827

Mexico : Case- 789,780, Death- 81,877

South Africa Case- 683,242, Death- 17,103

More than 3 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infections has reached beyond 3 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

