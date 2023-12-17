Dhe stadium announcer Stephan Lehmann stood with his microphone in the arena in Munich and waited. To the fans in the south and in the north curve, to the fans in the upper and lower tiers, to all the FC Bayern fans in the arena who at this moment responded to his “Noël” call with an “Aséko Nkili “-call should answer.

But then most people remained silent. And that wasn't because they wanted to do it anyway in protest against the German Football League's latest investor decision, but because almost nobody knew this Noël Aséko Nkili.

On Sunday evening, stadium announcer Stephan Lehmann had to announce a player that he had never had to announce before because coach Thomas Tuchel included a player in the Bundesliga squad that he had never had to include in the Bundesliga squad: Noël Aséko Nkili, 18 years old old, midfielder who only played 222 minutes this season – in the Regionalliga and the Youth League.

No Goretzka, no Kimmich, no Coman, no Gnabry

But this Sunday it suddenly became clear to Tuchel and his coaching team that midfielders Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich would be missing due to a flu-like infection, that midfielders Aleksandar Pavlović and Raphaël Guerreiro would be in the starting line-up and that midfielder Aséko Nkili would be missing will be placed on the substitute bench.

No Goretzka, no Kimmich, no Coman, no Gnabry – and then also no opponent that people in Germany would like to see in their stadium: VfB Stuttgart, the team that, along with Leverkusen, is probably the strongest player in the league at the moment. And yet more than 90 minutes later, from a Munich perspective, one had to say: No problem!







On Sunday evening, second-placed Munich won very confidently 3-0 against fourth-placed Stuttgart – also because Stephan Lehmann was once again allowed to announce the name of a player during the game that everyone knows not only in the arena in Munich: Harry Kane.

In the second minute he made it 1-0. In the 55th minute it was 2-0. But things have rarely been as effortless and problem-free as these moments for Kane, the captain of the England national team, this season. The first time he only had to shoot the ball into space after his aggressive teammates won the ball (assist: Leroy Sané, assist to assist: Thomas Müller). The second time, he only had to head the ball into the empty goal after a corner kick from Pavlović, who demonstrated in several standard situations that he has a lot of feeling in his feet, and an extra time from VfB player Atakan Karazor.

And in between? If FC Bayern Munich, the team that dominates (or at least wins) the Bundesliga season after season, played counterattack football in their own arena.

In the first half of the game, Stuttgart, who are very dominant under coach Sebastian Hoeneß, had more than 60 percent possession of the ball. The Swabians dominated the ball, but Bayern dominated the penalty areas. They barricaded their own and repeatedly broke into the enemy's. You could also say it like this: Bayern played like favorites with counter-attacking football.

They should have decided the game in the first half of the game. But that was prevented by a man they loaned to VfB: Alexander Nübel, the goalkeeper. In the eighth minute he blocked a shot from full-back Konrad Laimer. In the 29th minute, a shot from winger Leroy Sané. In the 45th minute there was also a shot from Kane. And when Nübel couldn't do anything and the ball was in the goal in stoppage time after a shot by Thomas Müller, the video referee announced: offside.







When the score was 2-0 in the 55th minute, Bayern defended their lead without making any mistakes. Two players stood out in terms of discipline: the defensive midfielder Pavlović and the central defender Minjae Kim, who, it was the impression that evening, thrived in this type of deep defending. He won duel after duel. And in the 63rd minute the game ended. After another corner from Pavlović, he headed the ball towards the goal, where it then landed with a deflection.