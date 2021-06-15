S.Uperstar Cristiano Ronaldo and BVB ace Raphael Guerreiro gave defending champions Portugal a successful start to the European Championship on an evening of records. In the first game of the German group, the partially oppressively superior Portuguese won against Hungary in Budapest with an impressive final spurt with 3-0 (0-0). Ronaldo became the sole record scorer with his tenth and eleventh European Championship goals, and he was also the first player to appear in five finals.

In front of the extraordinary crowd of 67,000 spectators in the Puskas-Arena in pandemic times, Guerreiro (84th) and 36-year-old Ronaldo (87th, penalty kick / 90th + 2) in his 22nd European Championship, also achieved a record, late goals against the hitherto outstanding Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. Ronaldo outstripped France’s legend Michel Platini. For his nine goals, however, he only needed one final round with five games in the French triumph in 1984.

“The most important thing was that we won. It was a difficult game against an opponent who defended well, but we scored three goals, ”said Ronaldo. “I’m very grateful to the team that I shot two of them.”

Ronaldo, who came closer to the Iranian world record holder Ali Daei (109) with 106 goals in 176 international matches, can expand his series of goals against the DFB-Elf on Saturday (6 p.m.) in Munich – against Germany he has had his international debut 18 years ago never met in four duels. For Hungary, the blatant outsider in the difficult Group F, on Saturday (3 p.m.) against world champion France it is almost a matter of the last knockout round chance.

“Records are not the goal. They come by themselves “, the five-time world footballer Ronaldo said before the duel with the Hungarians, in which the Portuguese had to do without the right-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, who tested positive for Corona:” But that shakes and does not affect us. “



The fans are back – at least in Hungary

Image: AFP





The Portuguese, in whom Dortmund’s Guerreiro was in the starting line-up in contrast to Frankfurt’s striker Andre Silva, started as expected with a powerful start. Already in the fifth minute, Diogo checked Jota Gulacsi after involuntary submission by defense chief Willi Orban – the two Leipzigers formed a Bundesliga quartet with strikers Adam Szalai (Mainz 05) and Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg) in the initial formation, Leipzig’s injured young star Dominik Szoboszlai however, was sorely missed.

The Hungarians were in a deep position, initially successfully attempting to take the Portuguese noble technician’s pleasure in the game with their physique. But the favorite increased the pressure every minute, was at times as superior as the Spanish team in the disappointing 0-0 win against Sweden the day before, but also had similar difficulties in the end.

Szalai (37th) missed the first noteworthy goal chance of the offensively harmless Hungarians with a header, on the other hand Gulacsi saved by foot again against Liverpool’s Jota. And Ronaldo missed the chance just before the break when the Juventus goal machine hit the ball completely free over the bar from seven meters (43rd). “That proves that there is a person in him somewhere,” tweeted England icon Gary Lineker.

At the beginning of the second half, the Hungarians, who had previously been very defensive, became bolder and bolder, while Portugal fell into inexplicable lethargy at times – Ronaldo also went underground. Sallai (57th) had the Hungarians’ best chance with one – albeit unplaced – shot.

Sniper Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United (68th) started celebrating the goal on the other side after a long-range shot – but once again the devil Gulasci had his fingers on the ball. Hungary’s fans sensed the surprise and celebrated their team with dancing and singing. Szabolcs Schön then actually scored after a great action (80th) – but the offside whistle came into ecstasy. And then Portugal struck.