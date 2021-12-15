W.A lot of shine, a lot of work: Thanks to Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund has struggled to stay six points behind the leaders FC Bayern. After the last two Bundesliga games with just one point, the table runner-up was only partially able to live up to his role as a favorite with a 3-0 (1-0) win over the bottom SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

In front of 15,000 spectators in Signal Iduna Park, Haaland was once again the decisive man in the unadorned mandatory victory with two hits (33./hand penalty and 82.) on Wednesday. Donyell Malen scored the third goal (89th). This was the first time Dortmund had conceded a goal in this Bundesliga season. On the other hand, the guests remain away from home without winning any points.

“We would have flown from the square”

At the Fürth, meanwhile, the anger over referee Daniel Schlager was great. Less because of the penalty, but more about a tough duel of the already warned BVB youngster Jude Bellingham, which remained without consequences. “We would have flown from the field. I can give them a letter and a seal. If that had been a blue player, he would have been gone, ”said sports director Rachid Azzouzi at the TV broadcaster Sky and coach Stefan Leitl saw the yellow card for complaining. “That is bottomless. Lick me … “, Leitl scolded while walking into the cabin for the break.

Azzouzi even spoke of a general unequal treatment of the referees: “I think so, even if I am stoned by the referees, that it is subconsciously like that when you allow yourself to make a mistake against Dortmund, then there is theater. If you make a mistake against Fürth, nobody will talk about it in three hours. “

The anger was understandable, especially since the Fürth team made a really good away game – no comparison to the 1: 7 in Leverkusen, for example. Very courageous and always striving to playfully get at BVB, the outsider was by no means hiding.

What was missing was the cleverness of the guests. Because opportunities were definitely there. Jamie Leweling let Thomas Meunier get out in a good position, but he couldn’t get a real finish (14th). When Paul Seguin shot from an acute angle, BVB keeper Gregor Kobel was on the spot (29th). And when Cedric Itten ran towards the BVB goal, a cross pass instead of a shot on goal would have been the better choice (38th).

And what about BVB? Of course, the black and yellow were the more dominant and football-wise better team. But it took a penalty to take the lead. In a powerful shot by Haaland, Maximilian Bauer increased his body area with his arm splayed out. This time BVB should have been happy that the video referee reported from the Cologne basement. Haaland didn’t let the chance be taken away from the point. Otherwise, Marco Reus checked guest keeper Sascha Burchert with a free kick (44th), nothing more could be seen from the black and yellow in the first round.

The same picture in the second round. The people of Fürth became more and more courageous, but were also far too wasteful in dealing with their counter-opportunities. The unrest in the audience grew accordingly. In the middle of the second half the fans announced the bland appearance of Borussia with whistles. But BVB still had Haaland. After a cross, the Norwegian was successful with a header and scored his 13th goal of the season. After that, painting made everything clear.