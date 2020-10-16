Thomas Müller patted Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on the shoulder, then the Bayern newcomer strolled to the interviews in front of the TV cameras. “It was a good debut, I’m happy about my two goals,” said the attacker, who scored the defending champion Bayern Munich with two goals in an unspectacular cup win against 1. FC Düren. In the 3-0 (2-0) against the brave fifth division in the catch-up game of the first main round, coach Hansi Flick waived all national players with the exception of Niklas Süle and gave five newcomers a chance at the ghost game in the Allianz Arena.

Most noticeably, Choupo-Moting used this, who scored twice (24th / 75th minute) and also took out the penalty kick, which captain Müller (36th) converted to 2-0. The referee denied the former Schalke a third goal. “He fits in well with our style of play. And if he keeps this goal rate, then it fits, ”praised Müller. In addition to Choupo-Moting, goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca and returnees Douglas Costa were also able to present themselves. The four outfield players came just before the transfer deadline.

After 24 seconds, however, coach Giuseppe Brunetto’s team had their first chance to score. Marc-Frank Brasnic came to the header, but Nübel did not cause any major problems in the Bayern goal. “We were actually a bit surprised and had our problems for the first 15 or 20 minutes,” admitted Müller, who praised the opponent’s tactics. “They copied our way of playing a little. It didn’t feel as if there were so many classes between us. ”Instead of the spared Manuel Neuer, Nübel made his first appearance for the German record champions and defending champions in the DFB Cup.

As expected, the new field players had more actions. “We are so far satisfied, now we have to see that they get to 100 percent step by step,” said Flick about his five newcomers. The Bundesliga-proven Choupo-Moting, who last played for Paris Saint-Germain, indicated that he could be used as a back-up for goal scorer Robert Lewandowski. The 31-year-old was a dangerous goal and played well.



In the first 25 minutes still strong in the duel and a brave opponent: the Düren team around Mario Weber.

:



Image: dpa





His 1-0 was a co-production of three newcomers. Douglas Costa sent the Marseille right-back Sarr upright, and Choupo-Moting’s cross hit the goal. The striker later failed to defeat keeper Kevin Jackmuth (56th).

The newly formed Bayern team didn’t harmonize like the well-rehearsed first team, but didn’t run into danger against the Düren team either. The league club in North Rhine-Westphalia let the difference between four divisions fade in some phases.

Since the next task awaits Bayern on Saturday in the Bundesliga with newly promoted Arminia Bielefeld, Flick changed some talents after the break. Müller, for example, was allowed to finish work after an hour. The top talent Jamal Musiala, who played from the start, hit the post after a solo in the penalty area (64th). Javi Martínez also headed the aluminum (85th).