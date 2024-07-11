In League of Legends, Braum is known for his legendary strength, big heart, and unmistakable charisma, as well as his massive size, all traits that we also see in his 2XKO counterpart.

Riot Games continues to expand the roster of playable characters in 2XKO, the fighting game based on the League of Legends universe, revealing the addition of Braum, “The Heart of the Freljord.” We see this massive fighter in action in the new gameplay video released for the occasion, which you can find in the player below.

A big shield and the Poros, a deadly combination

As we can see in the video, he is not one of the fastest characters, but he can rely on his massive shield to block incoming attacks and counterattack with powerful combos and grabs. When the shield is not enough, Braum can call on his Poros friends, a sort of small and very cute yeti, who can surprise players with moves as adorable as they are devastating.

Before leaving you, we remind you that 2XKO will be available during the 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is a 2v2 fighting game with League of Legends characters. Thanks to the system Duo Play you can play with your preferred player configuration, so you can create one-on-one matches, two-on-two matches (with two players on the field and the rest waiting for the switch to enter action), or even two-on-one matches. Previously, Illaoi, the priestess of the Kraken, was introduced.