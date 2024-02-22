Riot Games has revealed that Project Lthe 2v2 fighting game based on League of Legends, is now officially titled 2XKO. The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer which you can view below.

This is not the only news. Riot Games has in fact revealed that 2XKO will be available during the 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Not only that, more details on the fighting game during the month of April on the occasion of EVO Japan 2024, where participants will be able to try it through demos for the occasion.

Riot Games also hopes to start the private playtests by the end of the current year and it is already possible to register via the official 2XKO website, which you can find at this address.