Riot Games announced that the first test of 2XKOhis new fighting video game based on characters from League of Legendsis now available in Mexico. This is known as Alpha Lab and Registration is open so that players can try out what this fresh offering has to offer.

And by the way, they will also help us find bugs in this title; your comments in that sense will be very valuable to offer a polished and refined experience.

But it should be noted that Alpha Lab of 2XKO will not be available all the time. It will only be open from August 8 to 19. As for where it can be played, there is the option to do so on a PC with MS Windows as well as on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Players in Mexico will be able to choose to play on PC and even on an additional home platform. Those chosen for the test will even be able to expand the fun.

Fountain: Riot Games.

That will be thanks to a personal referral link to invite a friend to play the Alpha Lab of 2XKOTo participate you need to follow these steps:

Register your account: Registration for Alpha Lab is free and only requires an email address and a valid Riot Games account. The latter can be created at the beginning of the registration process.

Take the survey: After registering your account, check your email and find a message with a link to the survey of interest. You must complete it to participate in Alpha Lab.

Accept the invitation: If you are selected for the Alpha Lab, you will receive an email with a link to choose your preferred platform. Once you have decided, you can download the game and start playing.

It should be noted that the Alpha Lab test of 2XKO Currently only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Japan and Mexico.

This video game was originally known as Project Land according to plans it will be available sometime in 2025. So far the only confirmed platforms for this title are PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, but it cannot be ruled out that it will reach others in the future.

