The fighting game of League of Legends 2XKO continues to take shape and now presents us with the gameplay of Braumone of the most popular characters in the series and one you’ll definitely want to see in action.

For a good part of this video you can see how you can play with this champion. League of Legends within 2XKOYou can even see how he uses his iconic defense to stop his enemies’ attacks.

At the end of the video we can see what will be his special finish which presents us with a really fun animation that will catch your attention because of how well done it is.

Source: Riot Games

Keep an eye out for Braum as a playable character during the Alpha Lab test that will begin in August. Registration to participate in this event can be done here.

2XKO: How to participate in the Alpha?

2XKO will have a playtest called Alpha Lab where players will be able to try out this title and give Riot Games feedback on what works and what doesn’t.

The trial will take place from August 8 to 19, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico. The platforms will be Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

With all this, the game could be ready by 2025. Are you going to get into it? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.