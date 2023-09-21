We are one week away from one month until the formal start of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), and there are already those who have doubts about the upcoming school bridges.

Thus, fortunately for the preschool, primary and secondary school students who are waiting for the long weekends included in the schedule of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) for the current school year, they will be interested to know that in the next month there will be not one but two school bridges.

In this sense, if you are one of those basic education students who was disappointed because there was no suspension of classes last Friday September 15 On the occasion of the national holidays, this September there will be a school long weekend, but it has nothing to do with the celebrations for the Independence of Mexico.

And, according to the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education for the 2023-2024 school year, the first long weekend of this new school year will take place from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 1, 2023.

2×1! This month of 2023 brings 2 SCHOOL BRIDGES, according to the SEP calendar/Photo: Debate

In this vein, contrary to what many thought, the first school bridge of the 2023-2024 cycle will take place, not for the national dates, but for the first meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE), which, as in previous years, will take place on the last Friday of this month.

Now, if you are a lover of school holidays, you will be interested to know that next November 2023 brings two long weekends that preschool, primary and secondary school students will be able to enjoy to the fullest.

It is in this way that, according to the official school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) for the 2023-2024 school year, the two school bridges are as follows:

*From Saturday, November 18 to Monday, November 20

*From Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26

As you may have noticed, the first school weekend has as its occasion the celebration of the Mexican Revolution, which runs from Saturday, November 18 to Monday, November 20; Meanwhile, the second long weekend, which runs from Friday the 24th to Sunday the 26th, is thanks to the traditional meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE).

