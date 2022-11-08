A well-known name in the story of little Denise Pipitone appeared in the 2005 register for the rankings of public housing in Bergamo

During the last episode of 2 pma report on the case of the little girl was broadcast Denise Pipitone. Milo Infante continues, through his correspondents, to seek the truth about that little girl who disappeared from Mazara Del Vallo, on September 1, 2004.

Always next to Piera Maggio, who has never given up and continues to hope to hug her little girl, now a teenage girl, again. She has repeatedly stated that she will not stop and that she will continue to look for her alive, until someone brings them proof to the contrary.

Denise Pipitone and the Valtellina track

In the last few days, the Valtellina track has taken hold. A Egyptian woman he said he saw on a cell phone Kosovar girl who was cleaning her house, photos of a little girl who looked like Denise Pipitone. At 2 pm he managed to track down that girl, who denied everything and stated that at the time, in 2005, she didn’t even have a phone that took pictures.

That little girl, according to the Egyptian, lived with an aunt of the young woman. And it is precisely the latter that Ore 14 is trying to track down. The program correspondent went to Bergamo to look for the woman among the public houses and ask the inhabitants if they remember her.

During the research, according to what was reported live on TV, looking among the documents of the municipality, in the 2005 rankings for public housing, a very well known name in the story of Piera Maggio’s daughter. A name related to Mazara Del Vallo. Milo Infante hasn’t revealed what name it is, but the news is very important.

Why is a person who has to do with Denise Pipitone’s case in Mazara del Vallo also connected to Bergamo, where that Kosovar aunt lived with her community at the time? And what happened to that woman, who looks like today a real ghost? Nobody remembers his name.

It could be the same woman shot in video of Milanshot by the security guard, who was in the company of little Danas.