“Blackjack, let’s go!” Said the South Korean singer, rapper and songwriter Lee Chae Rin, better known as CL, before 2NE1 reunion at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival or simply known as Coachella, which takes place in Indio, California, United States. The thousands of fans who attended the CL show did not expect that they would witness the long-awaited meeting of the “K-Pop Queens”once again, on stage.

CL took to the stage at coachella festival What part of the set “Heads In The Clouds Forever”from the American record company 88risingwhere he performed several hits from his solo career, including “Hello Bitches”, “Chuck” and “Spicy”.

In one part of her concert, she left the stage and moments later returned accompanied by her dear friends Park Bom, Sandara Park and Minzy. Fans saw four silhouettes on top of the stage, this was not a drill, 2NE1 was back!

The perfect song for this moment filled with adrenaline and euphoria was “I Am the Best”, the most representative song of the artistic career of this extraordinary girl group from South Korea. At the end of his performance, Blackjack shouted energetically after what he witnessed, it was not for less, 2NE1, the undisputed “Queens of K-Pop” were back together on stage.

On her social networks, CL commented that after being invited to the Coachella Festival, she thought of having Park Bom, Sandara Park and Minzy by her side, “because she wanted us to unite through my strength and ours, before It was too late.”

Through this stage, we wanted to salute all the people who have protected us and been with us all this time, and thank those who have loved and spent time with 2NE1, for the past 13 years.

Likewise, the 31-year-old singer, originally from Seoul, South Korea, stressed that this day was “so important and significant for me”, more than for anyone, hoping that the emotions that the fans experienced through 2NE1 in the past, are revived again.

“I want to once again thank my friends, who helped make our performance today shine, as well as everyone who created this performance with us. I will continue to look forward to the next day, when I can fill this stage for a full hour.” “.

These were some of Blackjack’s reactions: “I don’t think so, tell me something more iconic than this moment”, “Easter Sunday”, “who said 2022 surprise me?, to kiss him”, “definitely this year is really being amazing. First Big Bang came back and now 2NE1 together on the same stage; happy to see this precious moment of the kings and queens of K-Pop” and many more.

the grouping 2NE1, acronym for the English phrase “New Evolution of the 21st century”, was released by YG Entertainment; had its official debut on May 6, 2009 with the premiere of its single “Fire”. They had big hits like “I Don’t Care”, “Missing You”, the powerful “I Am the Best” and many more.

It was in April 2016 that Minzy made the decision not to re-sign with YG Entertainment and later, her departure from the group was confirmed. On November 25, 2016, the South Korean agency announced 2NE1’s disbandment.. It was also revealed that CL and Sandara signed a solo contract, but Park Bom did not sign back with YG Entertainment.

The four artists have carried out solo projects and on several occasions, have expressed their wishes to record music as 2NE1 again.

It should be remembered that the last time they were together on stage was at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), which took place at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, in the People’s Republic of China.