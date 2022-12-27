The Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB)said this Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) that the 2nd suspect involved in a plan to detonate an explosive device on an access road to the International Airport of Brasília fled the federal capital.

Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues was quoted by George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, in the statement he gave to the police after being arrested for trying to deploy the object.

Ibaneis spoke to journalists at the Buriti Palace, seat of the district government. He said that the police are searching for the suspect and new news about his whereabouts should emerge. “in the next few hours”. The future ministers of Justice, Flavio Dino, and of Defense, José Múcio, were also present at the site.

The governor of the DF also stated that the violent protests against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the elections will be classified as terrorism and that those responsible are subject to penalties “quite tall”.

According to Ibaneis, new operations will be carried out until January 1st, when the presidential inauguration will take place, for the demobilization of the acts in front of barracks in Brasília, a movement that, according to him, takes place “quite peacefully”.