Graduation of the elected is conditioned to the presentation of the respective campaign accounts

Candidates and candidates who ran in the 2nd round of the 2022 general elections, as well as political parties, federations and coalitions, have until next Saturday (Nov. of voting. The delivery of documentation is an essential condition for the graduation and inauguration of the elected candidates on January 1st.

The 20th day after the 2nd round of voting is also the deadline for female candidates to transfer campaign leftovers to the accounts of the respective political parties and unused resources from the Electoral Fund to the National Treasury.

The sending of bank statements, contracts, receipts, invoices, copies of checks, proof of bank transfers and other accounting documents is done online, through the SPCE (Electoral Accounts Rendering System)and is provided for in the Law of Elections (Law No. 9,504/1997) and on TSE Resolution No. 23,607/2019🇧🇷

Judgment of accounts

In Brazil, electoral campaigns are financed with public resources, via Party Fund and Electoral Fund🇧🇷 As it is public money, the Federal Constitution requires that accounts be regularly presented on the use of these values.

The Electoral Court is the branch of the Judiciary Power competent to judge these rendering of accounts and impose sanctions, which can be the suspension of new transfers of quotas from the Funds or the return of amounts to the National Treasury, if the accounts are not presented or are rejected. .

The competence for the original judgment of the rendering of accounts is distributed by the Electoral Justice according to the breadth of the party body or the candidacy whose financial movement is analyzed. Thus, in the case of a general election, the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) judge cases from state party directories under their jurisdiction and from candidates for state or district deputy, federal deputy, senator, governor and vice governor.

Finally, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) judges the accountability of national directories of legends and candidates for president and vice president of the Republic.

