According to the leader of the Government in Congress, texts should bring more changes in relation to taxes levied on income

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (without party-AP), said this Thursday (13.Jul.2023) that the 2nd part of the tax reform should reach the Chamber in August. The texts should bring rates for the reform already approved in the House and more changes in relation to taxes levied on income. The congressman also declared that he expects the approval of all matters related to the tax reform in October.