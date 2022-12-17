The 2nd Panel of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) revoked on the night of this Friday (16.Dec.2022) the preventive detention of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sergio Cabral, arrested in 2016 based on the Lava Jato operation. This was the last outstanding arrest warrant against the former emedebist. That way, he can be released at any time.

The judgment was tied by 2 to 2, but it was decided by the vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes. He differed from the rapporteur, Edson Fachin, and voted in favor of ending the prison. Here’s the full of the vote (99 KB). The case is in the virtual plenary of the Supreme Court.

The process is related to convictions of the former governor in the course of the Lava Jato operation in investigations into alleged bribes received in the works of the Petrochemical Complex of Rio de Janeiro, of Petrobras.

In his vote, Gilmar Mendes stated that maintaining Cabral’s preventive detention has served as a “anticipation penalty”which, according to the minister, “Frontly contradicts the jurisprudence” of the STF.

According to the magistrate, the decision to end the prison “It’s not about absolving” the former governor of Rio. However, he argued that “in a Democratic State of Law, no Brazilian citizen, no matter how serious the accusations that weigh in his disfavor, can remain indefinitely subjected to extreme criminal procedural measures, such as precautionary arrest”.

“It is concluded that the grounds that, in the past, justified the incarceration of the patient (Sergio Cabral)🇧🇷wrote Gilmar.

Read below how each minister of the 2nd Panel of the STF voted:

IN FAVOR OF THE END OF THE PRISON OF Sérgio Cabral:

Gilmar Mendes; Richard Lewandowski. Here’s the full of the vote (130 KB); Andre Mendonca. Here’s the full of the vote (96 KB).

AGAINST THE END OF PRISON:

Nunes Marquez. Here’s the full (99 KB); Edson Fachin. Here’s the full (167kB).

In the 2nd panel of the STF, formed by 5 justices, there were 2 habeas corpus about the case. besides the HC 206987which questions the legality of preventive detention, the HC 203277 questions the competence of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba –which had the former judge, former minister and elected senator, Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), as holder – to judge the case.

Started in June of this year, the STF trial was interrupted twice by requests for review (more time for analysis): one by Lewandowski and the other by André Mendonça.

DEFENSE

In note (166 KB), the defense of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro said that his client will be under house arrest while waiting for the conclusion of the other criminal actions against which he is accused.

Lawyers also said they believed “in a fair solution, aimed at recognizing his innocence and a series of nullities existing in the other processes to which [Cabral] responds🇧🇷

Read the full note

🇧🇷The Federal Supreme Court recognized the illegality of keeping former governor Sérgio Cabral in prison and ordered him to wait in freedom for the outcome of the process. The defense represented by lawyers Daniel Bialski, Bruno Borragine, Patrícia Proetti and Anna Julia Menezes clarifies that he will remain under house arrest pending the conclusion of the other criminal actions and trusts in a fair solution, aimed at the recognition of his innocence and a series of nullities existing in the other processes to which it responds.🇧🇷

CABRAL PROCESSES

The criminal actions against Cabral add up to more than 430 years in prison, in 23 convictions. The former governor is the only known politician denounced in Lava Jato who, so far, is in a closed regime.

Cabral was arrested in November 2016 and is in the Special Prison Battalion of the Military Police, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. The investigation investigated misuse of public resources by a criminal organization, which would be commanded by Cabral, in works carried out by the government of Rio de Janeiro. The estimated damage to public coffers exceeds R$ 220 million.

In November of this year, the 5th Criminal Chamber of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) unanimously revoked 2 preventive arrest warrants against Cabral. As a result, of the 5 arrest warrants against the former governor, 4 had been revoked and 2 had been converted into house arrest with an electronic anklet.