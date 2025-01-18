Before Hamburger SV’s top second division game against 1. FC Köln, a fight broke out in front of a bar in the St. Pauli district. The police confirmed the incident and corresponding media reports. There is said to have been an attack by suspected HSV fans on Cologne supporters, the police wrote on the platform X (formerly Twitter). First they had Hamburger Morgenpost reported.

The riot police were immediately alerted, the statement said. They were able to identify a suspicious group of around 200 HSV fans. According to the police, personal details were established and identification measures were carried out. No information was given about possible injuries.

Videos of the clashes also circulated online. Cologne’s managing director Christian Keller condemned the attacks. “I have no words for what happened this afternoon. As far as I know, the FC fans were really harmless,” he said, according to a club statement. “When harmless passers-by are attacked by masked teenagers, when women and old people are beaten, that is so anti-social, I have rarely seen that.”