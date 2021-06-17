The Junta has decided to bring forward the second AstraZeneca jab to 10 weeks after the first instead of 12 weeks, because of concerns over the Indian Variant.

This will affect people regardless of whether they are over or under 60, who have already received the initial inoculation.

Those that already have an appointment for their second jab will either receive an SMS or a phone call to inform them of their new appointment date and time, starting with those over 60.

The Minister for Families and Public Health, Jesus Aguirre, has taken this step given the uncontrolled expansion in the UK of the Indian Variant, also known as the Delta Variant, which is already affecting other regions of Spain.

Minister Aguirre also announced that the vaccination program was moving forward to encompass those under 40, starting with those born in 1981 & 1982 (this started yesterday), and moving on to those born in 1984 (Thursday) and 1985 (Friday).

All of this, I have emphasized, depends on supplies received and is based on receiving the promised doses from the Central Government.

Those that want to apply for their 1st-jab appointment can do it from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) webpage (ClickHealth +), via the phone app, or by phoning 955 545 060.

If you’re technologically challenged, go to your local medical center and be sure to take every piece of paper that you can think of, including your Spanish ID card for foreigners (TIE) your passport, a certificate of census that is no older than three months (very important as they expire), for example – you might not need them but it will save you going backwards and forwards if you are asked for them.

This week Andalucía has received 577,820 doses: 428,220 of Pfizer, 55,000 of Modern, 71,400 of AstraZeneca tond 23,300 of Janssen.

If you are over 55 and have not been called forward (probably because they don’t have your contact details) you can phone for an appointment using the following number: 671 538 843. More information here.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)