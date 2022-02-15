Yesterday Formula 1 officially approved the i new scoring systems for the 2022 season. Particular attention was paid to the changes established for the three weekends of Sprint races. In addition to no longer formally assigning pole position, Saturday’s short races will lead to many more points for drivers and teams. We move from the 3-2-1 system, which rewarded last year only the riders who reached the podium, to a much wider mechanism that assigns 8 points to the winner and then goes down one by one up to the eighth classified. The idea is certainly to make it more convenient for the riders to fight for a position also in the Sprint.

This new distribution of points, however, creates a curious paradox in the three weekends in which the 100 km mini-race will be held. In fact, on those occasions it could happen – absurdly – that the winner of Sunday’s GP may not be the rider with the most points obtained over the weekend. This is a fairly unlikely eventuality, but it does exist. If a driver were to win the sprint race on Saturday and finish second in the ‘traditional’ GP on Sunday he would get 26 points (8 + 18). If another driver comes out of the top eight on Saturday and triumphs in the race without getting his fastest lap score it would be 25 points. Such a situation is quite normal in other championships, for example in NASCAR, but in F1 it would be an absolute novelty.

Indeed, with an effort of imagination, one can also imagine the case in which a driver comes second both in the Sprint Race and in the Sunday GP and still obtains more points than everyone else. In that case, in fact, the points would be 25; adding to it, however, a possible fastest lap on Sunday would rise again to 26. Also in this case if the winner of the ‘classic’ race had finished out of the top-8 the day before, he would not be the one to leave the circuit with the most points in the safe. A topic on which F1 should reflect.