Earlier today, Max Verstappen was the fastest driver on a dry Red Bull Ring. When the 2nd free practice of the 2021 GP of Styria starts, it is also still dry, but soon after it starts to rain lightly. The drivers then try to do a few laps quickly before having to switch to the intermediates. In the end, that turns out not to be necessary: ​​the rain doesn’t continue and everyone drives on slicks all hour.

In the morning session we saw Carlos Sainz spinning while exiting the pit lane. Valtteri Bottas even goes a step further. When he just got new tires, he does a burnout to warm up his tires. His Mercedes, however, feels more like a Mustang today, as he overdrives and spins in the pit lane. Fortunately, unlike a Mustang, he knows how to avoid bystanders. Still, Bottas is not the only one standing backwards in this session. Due to the light rain, the track has become treacherous and we see a number of drivers leave the track. That is probably also the reason that Bottas almost drove into the McLaren garage.

At the end of the training, Verstappen is the fastest again. However, the driven times do not seem to be completely representative for the rest of the weekend. Ricciardo and Ocon are in second and third place. The drivers who set the fastest times in this session therefore chose the right time to get on track. Finding the right moment could come in handy this weekend, as the rain will hang around the track all weekend.

Bottas spins in the pit lane

A spider in the pit lane! 😱 Bottas informs his team that he has already warmed up the tires 🤣#ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #StyrianGP🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/uMSy72gZYU — Ziggo Sport F1 (@ZiggoSportF1) June 25, 2021

2nd free practice of the 2021 Styria GP

01. Max Verstappen

02. Daniel Ricciardo

03. Esteban Ocon

04. Lewis Hamilton

05. Fernando Alonso

Dates and times of the 2021 Styria GP

Saturday 26 June 2021

3rd free practice: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 27 June 2021

Race: 3:00 p.m.