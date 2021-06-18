Earlier today, Red Bull started strong, but Mercedes eventually managed to go faster in the first free practice. In the second practice it is very hot at Circuit Paul Ricard. Due to those high temperatures, the tires wear even faster than normal. The cars are already eating their rubber in the first two sectors of the lap, so there is no more grip in sector three.

At the start of the second training, Bottas knows how to deal with this best. But just like in the first session of this race weekend, we now see another changing of the guard. Verstappen just manages to top Bottas’s time on the soft tires. The difference is a meager eight-thousandths, but the improvements Red Bull made to the set-up over the lunch hour at least seem to be working. However, teammate Pérez is not yet able to find the desired pace.

Behind the top three, Alpine is looking strong in their home race. They take care of the fourth and sixth time. Alpine has previously shown that it can be fast over one lap. In the race they often find it difficult to maintain the pace. In any case, there are plenty of exciting fights to look forward to this weekend.

2nd free practice of the 2021 French GP

01. Max Verstappen

02. Valtteri Bottas

03. Lewis Hamilton

04. Fernando Alonso

05. Charles Leclerc

Dates and times of the 2021 French GP

Saturday, June 19, 2021

3rd free practice: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 20 June 2021

Race: 3:00 PM