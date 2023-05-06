During the first free practice, the F1 drivers had to get used to the new asphalt in Miami. Here and there, some drivers pushed through and locked their brakes. In the end, the Mercedes drove the fastest times with Russell ahead. Let’s see if they can keep up the pace in 2nd free practice for the 2023 Miami GP.

Unlike other GPs, the 2nd free practice of qualifying will not be held at the same time. Practice starts at 5:30 PM local time while qualifying starts at 4:00 PM. Therefore, this practice is not as good a comparison for qualifying as other races. So don’t draw too many conclusions from the results of this training.

Difficulty with the narrow chicane

Turns 14 and 15 prove to be the trickiest part of the track. This awkward corner combination is actually too narrow for an F1 car. The way Kevin Magnussen takes him, incidentally, has nothing to do with a wrong track design, but rather with too high a speed. Magnussen can’t get his Haas to stop and go straight ahead while turning.

In doing so, he hits the wall with the back. However, his car appears to be undamaged. Hamilton also shoots straight here, but does so in a more conventional way. It drives in a straight line through the cornering combination. Not much later, Hamilton cuts the second part too much, causing his floor to hit the curb. The British driver is really looking for the limit.

Kevin Magnussen has a moment at Turns 14/15 No damage done though despite brushing the wall 👍#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5yLNNaAzfe — Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2023

As the session progresses, the track gets warmer, there is more rubber and the times get faster. The drivers who go out on new, soft tires dominate the top of the ranking. When Verstappen starts, he is half a second faster than his teammate. In between, the Ferraris are around 0.4 seconds behind Verstappen.

Crash Leclerc

With ten minutes to go, Leclerc has gone straight into the long left turn at turn seven. Despite a tens of meters long run-off strip, the Ferrari finds the wall. Leclerc slips briefly in the middle of the corner, grabs onto the asphalt again, but then it is already too late. Fortunately for the Italian mechanics, Leclerc parks his car right into the wall. As a result, there will be less work to do than if the impact had been oblique.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Leclerc into the barriers at Turn 7 #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5D0ryqyp3G — Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2023

When the Ferrari and Leclerc are towed away, there are only four minutes left. Everyone can drive one more fast lap in this. Verstappen’s fastest time is no longer being improved and he is at the top of the list at the end of the 2nd free practice for the GP of Miami 2023.

Result of the 2nd free practice session of the 2023 Miami GP

Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez Fernando Alonso

What time does F1 start in Miami?

Saturday

3rd free practice: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Qualification: 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 9:30 PM