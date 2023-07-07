Max Verstappen is of course the fastest again in the first practice, but the Dutch driver was absolutely not satisfied. The new tires Pirelli brought to Silverstone are heavily criticized by Verstappen. According to the driver, it was like driving on ice. Later in the session when Verstappen went to the soft tyre, he stopped complaining about the tyres. Let’s see if that is also the case in VT2.

At the start of the second free practice, the FIA ​​announces that the start of the practice session will be postponed. Before this practice, Formula 2 drove a rather chaotic qualifying session. The marshalls will be given a few extra minutes to clear the track before F1 gets underway. The moment the cars are released, everyone except Leclerc, Magnussen and Hamilton comes out.

Moments later, Magnussen and Hamilton do come out, but Leclerc’s Ferrari stays inside. The team reports that there is an electronic problem with the car. The mechanics who are not tinkering with the car form a human screen to ensure that other teams cannot gain information. It remains a comical scene, such a wall of backs.

No FP2 track action so far for Charles Leclerc He’s waiting for an electrical issue to be resolved Fingers crossed he’ll be out on track soon 🤞#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/40GJReurO0 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2023

In the meantime, the track is being driven with the mediums and hard tires. Max Verstappen drives on medium and does one fast lap. After two cooling laps, the Dutch driver starts again, but has a moment in the corner combination maggots-becketts and breaks off his round. Verstappen is a tenth slower than his teammate on the same rubber.

Practice for qualifying

After this, almost the entire field switches to the soft tire and Verstappen is the fastest. The gap to number two, Carlos Sainz, is only 0.022 seconds. Alexander Albon also drives hard on the soft rubber in FP2. Again he drives the third fastest time. This time he misses Verstappen by 0.2 seconds. Logan Sargeant joins in fourth, which will be the fifth fastest time when Pérez crosses the line. Williams fans, take a quick photo!

P2 and P4 for Albono and Sarge. We’re cooking today 👊#WeAreWilliams #BritishGP — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 7, 2023

Now lap times in training don’t say much. Tomorrow will show whether today’s times can be completely thrown in the trash. A British shower can come along, which means that rain tires are used. But that’s only tomorrow. Today Williams can dream of a good qualifying and an even better race.

At the end of the session, Nyck de Vries still has a flat tire. Out of nowhere the tire bursts and all the air disappears from the rubber. Fortunately, the Dutch driver has his car under control and can drive calmly to the pits. Again not a great advertisement for Pirelli’s new tyres.

Results of 2nd Free Practice for the 2023 British GP

Verstappen Sainz Albon Perez Sergeant Stroll Hulkenberg Gasly Piastri Alonso zhou Russell Ocon Norris Hamilton Bottas Magnussen Tsunoda DeVries Leclerc

What time does F1 start at Silverstone?

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 4:00 PM