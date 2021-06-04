The 2nd edition of the eMallorca Challenge is now underway and the 39 electric and hybrid cars taking part in the sustainable mobility challenge will be driving through the island’s stunning landscapes with steps for efficiency, conduction and energy consumption tests.

The vehicles arrived at the car park at Luque Headquarters in the early hours of the morning as the organizers were finalizing arrangements for the event.

Mar Puigserver gave a sustainable challenge presentation and invited coach Beatriz Vilas to give the participants a motivational talk.

“Corporate sustainability begins with the emotional support that we must give to workers,” she said.

2nd Edition eMallorca Challenge

The Technical Director and co-organizer of the eMallorca Challenge, Joan Gibert, was next on stage with details of the event.

“I’m proud that there are so many friends here on such an important day, “he said.” This second edition in Inca includes two very important events; the mobility challenge and the forum at Fàbrica Ramis. “

Inca Mayor, Virgilio Moreno, thanked the organization “for having once again trusted our city as the center of operations for the eMallorca Challenge. The Ajuntament d’Inca team has worked hard to make sure this event became a reality. We knew Inca would not fail in this challenge from the minute we expressed our support and the backing of the entire population of Inca for a project that involves many issues and values ​​that coincide with our convictions as a Municipality in terms of mobility, sustainability and efficiency. The eMallorca Challenge is already here and it has a great future. “

“The eMallorca Challenge was one of the first proposals presented to me when I was appointed to the post of Counselor and I thought it was an event worth supporting, not only because it’s another way to show the landscapes of Mallorca, but also because it’s done in the framework of promoting mobility with an environmental sustainability criteria, ”said Mobility Minister, Josep Marí. “Many of the precepts of the eMallorca Challenge are included in our mobility plan and although we direct more effort towards public transport, we don’t neglect individual mobility if it complies with our commitment to reduce C02 emissions.

After the presentation the 39 electric cars lined up in the courtyard of General Luque in Inca to start the challenge along with two organization vehicles from Endesa and two motorbikes.

16 dealers have provided models from the most diverse brands to give the test a bit of variety, including Jeep, Fiat, Volvo, KIA, MG, Renault, Volkswagen, Mini, Citroën, Loryc Electric, DS, Peugeot, Hyundai, Suzuki, Porsche, DFSK, Mercedes, BMW, Opel, Cupra and electric motorbikes from the Moteco store.

Eco Rally Mallorca

One of the novelties of this edition of the eMallorca Challenge is Eco Rallye Mallorca, which departed from Luque de Inca headquarters on Friday after technical and administrative verifications were carried out.

The test consists of two sections taking participants to Lloseta, Bunyola, Sóller, Deià, Escorca and Caimari, then returning to Inca at around 18.30 for the awards ceremony.