The Central Bank will change the payment method for money forgotten in banks, which is being released through the Values ​​Receivable System. As of Monday (28), those who have not yet made the withdrawal will have new deadlines and a new calendar to withdraw.

Instead of scheduling access made by the BC for access at a pre-determined time, from now on, citizens can access the platform for an entire day. Payment will run from March 28 to April 16. The release will continue to be made according to the citizen’s birthday or the company’s opening date.

+ Pastor asked for bribes in cash and gold, says mayor

See the new calendar:

born until 1947: March 28;

born between 1948 and 1954: March 29;

born between 1955 and 1959: March 30;

born between 1960 and 1963: March 31;

born between 1964 and 1967: April 1st;

born between 1968 and 1971: April 4;

born between 1972 and 1975: April 5;

born between 1976 and 1979: April 6;

born between 1980 and 1981: April 7;

born between 1982 and 1983: April 8;

born between 1984 and 1985: April 11;

born between 1986 and 1988: April 12;

born between 1989 and 1992: April 13;

born between 1993 and 1997: April 14;

born 1988 onwards: April 15th.

Saturdays in April will be dedicated to repechage. After that, the system will be redesigned and will only work again on May 2.

The post Second Chance: Central Bank Adopts New Rules for Redeeming “Forgotten Money” appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#2nd #chance #adopts #rules #rescue #forgotten #money