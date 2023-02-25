Dhe Hamburger SV won a point against leaders SV Darmstadt 98 in the fight for promotion to the Bundesliga with a 1:1 (1:0). In the top game of the 2nd Bundesliga on Saturday evening, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (4th minute) took the lead. Filip Stojilkovic scored the equalizer in front of 16,800 spectators in the sold-out stadium at Böllenfalltor (81st). The Darmstadt team remained unbeaten in their 21st league game in a row.

The hosts were quickly caught off guard by the early HSV goal. Moritz Heyer passed to Königsdörffer, who sprinted into the penalty area on the right, and who took the lead past 98 keeper Marcel Schuhen. Königsdörffer had come into the starting XI for Bakery Jatta at short notice. As HSV coach Tim Walter said on Sky, Jatta initially had to go to the bench for disciplinary reasons. He was late for the team meeting and was substituted on after an hour.

After falling behind, Darmstadt initially found it difficult to find their game and create chances. They only gained the upper hand after 20 minutes and had a good chance after Heyer lost the ball to Frank Ronstadt (22nd), whose precise shot from almost 20 meters away was brilliantly parried by HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Four minutes later Phillip Tietz missed a free kick by Mathias Honsak by just centimetres.

The Hamburgers were even luckier in the 41st minute when Honsak slipped into the ball after a cross, deflected it to the post, from where it jumped onto the goal line, but was not quite over it.

The Darmstadt team had to wait a long time after the restart before they scored a goal. Only substitute Stojilkovic scored the fair 1:1 in an entertaining top game after a strong solo.