DFC St. Pauli didn’t let itself be stopped by 1. FC Nürnberg in the 2nd Bundesliga. Thanks to a double strike from Johannes Eggestein (49th/56th) after the break, Hamburg celebrated their fourth win in a row with a 5-1 (1-1) win against the Franconians on Saturday evening.

In stoppage time, substitutes Etienne Amenyido and Connor Metcalfe made the victory even clearer. Coach Fabian Hürzeler’s still unbeaten team successfully defended their lead in the table after the ninth matchday.

In the first half, Elias Saad (4th) gave the hosts an early lead in front of 29,546 spectators in the sold-out Millerntorstadion. After a miss by St. Pauli’s goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, Kanji Okunuki (24′) managed to equalize. The Nuremberg team suffered their first defeat after three games and are currently ninth.

Surprising compensation

As usual, FC St. Pauli got off to a stormy start – and were quickly rewarded. Saad completed a great combination including captain Jackson Irvine, who returned to the starting line-up after his injury, with his third goal of the season. The Hamburgers were also dominant in the period that followed and pushed the Nuremberg team into their half.







It was only after 20 minutes that the guests freed themselves a little from their grip. Nevertheless, the equalizer came as a surprise – and with the help of St. Pauli’s goalkeeper Vasilj. He played the ball into the feet of the former St. Paulianer’s Mats Möller Dähli, who passed to the goalscorer Okunuki.

The hosts needed a few minutes to recover from the setback. Shortly before the break they increased the pressure again. At the end of the first half they had a possession ratio of 69:31 percent.

There was no change in the balance of power in the second section. Only this time the Hamburgers were more consistent. First Eggestein’s double and later the double strike from Amenyido and Metcalfe ensured a clear result. Nuremberg only set an example once more when Lukas Schmelzer (70th) hit the crossbar.